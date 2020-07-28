New Delhi: All through this weekend, social media was abuzz with an advertisement, which claimed to be selling three Khadi masks for Rs 999. Promoting Khadi masks, the advertisement featured images of Prime Minister Modi alongside ‘Make in India’ logo and a lookalike of Khadi India’s trademark ‘Charkha’. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Biweekly Shutdowns to Continue Till August 31; However, Exemption For Bakrid

With these distinct features, many people thought that these ads have been out by the government. Soon after, people started criticising the government for high prices of masks and also for replacing Mahatma Gandhi's picture with that of PM Modi.

Things unacceptable here:

999 rs for 3 masks

Khadi used- Safety not guaranteed

Use of a pandemic to promote khandi

Uses political slogan as an advertising strategy

Uses political leader's image for promotion

Political marketing and affiliation, includes endorsement of scheme too. pic.twitter.com/ECi02Kd0M6 — Md Enayet Ullah Ansari (@EnayetSpeaks) July 23, 2020

However, turns out that the ad was actually put by a Chandigarh resident, who was selling face masks branding them as khadi and using the prime minister’s photograph on packets, without permission.

KVIC chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena lodged a complaint with the police against the woman named Khusboo on Monday and said, “We will not spare any individual or private firms that are misusing khadi’s name or unauthorisedly using the photograph of the prime minister on products or advertisements. This is a serious violation and a criminal act. Even in the past, we have taken strict legal action against such violators.”

He further said that the act created a wrong impression of khadi in public opinion and also misled the online customers looking for genuine khadi masks.

Earlier too, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had debunked the fake news and clarified that those masks are not being sold by them.