New Delhi: As the rising prices of petrol and diesel continue to impact the common man, some reports have claimed that from March 1 onwards, milk too will be sold at Rs 100 per litre. Already burdened with high fuel prices, the news came as a major cause of panic and confusion for citizens across the country, as milk is one of the most essential commodities in every household. Over the weekend, #1MarchSeDoodh100Litre trended on Twitter with citizens questioning whether the milk prices in the country are going to rise from March 1. Also Read - 'Nectar of Life': Kerala to Get Its First Human Milk Bank on Friday | Is it Safe For Newborns?

Claim: The viral claim started after a Hindi newspaper quoted Malkit Singh, District Head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, who said that the price of milk will be doubled to Rs 100 per litre to protest the rising fuel rates. In the report, the BKU leader is reported to have said that the government tried to counter farmers’ protest by increasing fuel prices, so farmers will now counter the same by increasing the price of milk.

Soon after, the news clip went viral, and people started sharing the tweet with the hashtag, #1MarchSeDoodh100Litre.

Fact Check:

However, it turns out that the report is misleading and there is no official confirmation regarding the milk prices or whether it will be sold at Rs 100 per litre. Further, farmer groups like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha clarified that the morcha did not make any call for boycott of milk sales between March 1 and 5 by farmers and hiking of the price to Rs 100 per litre, according to a Tribune report. If at all, the price of milk rises, it will be in accordance to the hike in rates of petrol and diesel in the country.

We strongly advise people to not fall prey to rumours and misinformation and only trust reliable sources.