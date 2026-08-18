Fact Check: Nayanthara goes bald at Tirumala? Here’s the truth behind viral photos

Did Nayanthara shave her head ahead of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups release? Here’s what we know

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Fact Check_ Nayanthara bald photo (PC- Twitter)

Nayanthara is currently grabbing attention for more than one reason. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, a set of photos claiming to show her with a shaved head has been making the rounds on social media. The pictures supposedly show Nayanthara during a visit to Tirumala, with several social media users claiming that she had shaved her head at the temple.

However, the viral images are not genuine. The photos appear to have been digitally manipulated using AI, and there is no credible evidence to suggest that Nayanthara actually shaved her head during her Tirumala visit.

Fact Check: What Do The Viral Photos of Nayanthara Show?

The pictures circulating on X (formerly Twitter) show Nayanthara dressed in traditional attire with a completely shaved head. The images were shared widely, with some posts claiming that the actress had offered her hair at Tirumala ahead of the release of Toxic.

A closer look at the images, however, reveals that they are digitally altered. The viral pictures are based on photographs from Nayanthara’s actual Tirumala visit earlier this year. In the original photographs, the actress can be seen with her hair intact.

These viral images of lady superstar #Nayanthara are 100% AI-generated and completely false. She did not tonsure her hair#Toxic #Hi pic.twitter.com/2L9H1kLBe6 — Jayaraman (@JournoJRaman) August 17, 2026

The manipulated versions retain several details from the original images, including Nayanthara’s outfit and earrings, while her hair has been digitally removed to create the appearance of a shaved head.

Did Nayanthara Actually Shave Her Head At Tirumala?

No. There is no credible evidence that Nayanthara shaved her head at Tirumala. The original photographs are from her temple visit in April 2026, when she visited Tirumala with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The viral bald versions appear to have been created by digitally modifying those photographs.

Therefore, claims suggesting that Nayanthara recently shaved her head at Tirumala ahead of Toxic are false and misleading.

She is Nayanthara A few days ago she visited a temple. Online Jehadis didn’t like it and they started creating fake images of her claiming she cut her hair and gone bald.@News18India how irresponsible of you to post such AI generated fake pictures of @NayantharaU ? pic.twitter.com/IyWOjUSJst — Cricket Updates (@arman7590) August 18, 2026



Nayanthara Makes Rare Promotional Appearance For Toxic

Nayanthara will be seen in Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Interestingly, Nayanthara made a rare promotional appearance at the film’s grand trailer launch in Bengaluru on August 8, 2026. Known for generally staying away from large-scale promotional events, the actress revealed that a phone call from Yash convinced her to make an exception.

Nayanthara explained that she does not avoid promotions because she is unwilling to support her films, but because she is uncomfortable with large public press events. Speaking at the launch, she said, “Yash just called me, and that was enough for me to attend this event.”

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Nayanthara’s Project With Salman Khan

Apart from Toxic, Nayanthara also has SVC63 in her lineup, in which she will share the screen with Salman Khan for the first time. The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.