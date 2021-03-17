New Delhi: Since Monday, social media was abuzz with the news that Nita Ambani, the Reliance Foundation Chairperson has received a proposal by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to teach in the varsity as a visiting professor. Many news reports claimed that BHU’s Social Sciences Faculty sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, asking Nita Ambani to join the university as a visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre. Following reports of the proposal, over 40 students staged a protest outside the house of BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, opposing the decision. Also Read - BHU Students Oppose Proposal to Make Nita Ambani as Visiting Professor

Fact check of the viral claim:

However, Reliance Industries has denied these claims and dubbed the media reports as fake. Putting speculations to rest, Reliance said Mrs Ambani hasn’t received an invitation from BHU. Responding to the reports, Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told news agency ANI: “Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University are fake. She hasn’t received an invitation.”

Reports that Nita Ambani (in pic) will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI pic.twitter.com/dd8MUpER8T — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

The university too issued a clarification in this regard. “Many media houses approached the university for details after reports on a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting faculty at BHU began doing the rounds. For one to be appointed as a visiting lecturer at the university, approval of the authority is mandatory and this is to clarify that no such proposal was made in front of the authority,” a notification issued by the BHU read.

Earlier, university sources had said the idea was to have Nita Ambani and other influential women leaders interact with students, especially women, at the university. In an interview to news agency PTI, Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the committee that mooted the proposal, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities at the university. “Nita Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience,” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Protesting against the decision, a student, Shubham Tiwari told The Indian Express that instead of Ambani, those who have set an example of women empowerment should be invited.