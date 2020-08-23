New Delhi: The Railways has no plans to cease the salaries and the pensions of its employees and former employees, Press Information Bureau said, dismissing a claim doing the rounds. Also Read - Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Booking Rail Tickets, Says Centre

Claim- Railways has decided not to pay salaries to their employees in 2020-21 due to financial crunch.#PIBFactCheck– The claim is #False. No such move is being discussed or contemplated by @RailMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/eshYnDdTqO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2020

It was earlier reported that the Railways has been hit hard by the lockdown and has no money to pay salaries. The ministry earlier sought the intervention of the finance ministry to meet its pension expenditure of Rs 53,000 crores in 2020-21. Indian Railways has around 13 lakh employees and roughly 15 lakh pensioners.

However, salaries and pensions won’t be stopped.

The ministry is taking several other measures to cut cost.

1. It has cancelled the replacement of dustbins in 30,000 Linke Hogmann Buscg coaches which will save up to Rs 60 crore. Instead of 30,000 coaches, only 5,000 coaches will be taken up internally by the Modern Coach Factory, which will bring down the cost to Rs 1.78 lakh.

2. Instead of 15 staff to look after cleaning, linen and AC maintenance in every train, 11 staff will be there.

3. New posts will not be created. Posts that have been created in the last two years but are now unoccupied will be withdrawn.

4. It has abolished the British-era practice of sending a confidential document via personal or Dak messengers. These communications will be moved to online platforms.

Normal Railways operations have not yet resumed in the country. From May, the Railways have been running Shramik Special and Special trains which are fewer in numbers.