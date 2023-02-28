Home

Viral

A video of a Pakistani bride being weighed against gold in a wedding from Dubai goes viral - WATCH!

FACT CHECK: Pakistani Bride Measured Against Gold in a Misogynist Viral Video? Here's The Truth

Viral Video: Have you ever been to a Pakistani wedding but, have no idea what that country’s wedding customs are? You can take a look at some of the rituals from the grand Pakistani wedding through this viral wedding video from Dubai. In the viral video, a Pakistani bride was weighed against gold in a weighing machine as the family stands close to the bride in Dubai. Reportedly, the gold in the viral video was equivalent to the Pakistani bride’s weight. The caption on the viral video read, “Bride measured in gold in Dubai🙈🙈. Further proof that all the money in the world will not give class to classless individuals.”

Later on, it was found that the gold was fake and that it was only a tiny glimpse of the wedding’s overall concept. The viral video of the bride being measured with gold was based on the well-known Bollywood film Jodha Akbar. The wedding setup received criticism, but acclaim for its originality and care for detail.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Bride measured in gold in Dubai🙈🙈.

Further proof that all the money in the world will not give class to classless individuals. pic.twitter.com/wfAMTJKCEL — Tawab Hamidi (@TawabHamidi) February 25, 2023

The video went viral in no time as Indians swamped the comment section. Social media debates about the custom of lavish wedding expenditures in South Asian countries. The debate was further ignited by the extraordinary use of gold at the Pakistani wedding. One of the users wrote, “No idea, but it is pathetic, despicable and completely classless. It is like going to the vegetable market and buying something by the weight.” Another user wrote, “If gold is guaranty of her / his happiness let them stay happy! Such people doesn’t care about society sentiments!.” The third one wrote, “This is what leaves a gap between the rich and the poor. I wonder how greedy can some people be like the ones shown in the video.”

The viral video has over 24K views, over 100 retweets and 300 plus likes.

