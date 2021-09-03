New Delhi: Internet is full of information, but it is also filled with rumours at the same time. So don’t just believe everything you see or read on it and do try to cross check the facts with reliable sources. Thankfully, in this case business tycoon Ratan Tata has taken it upon himself to clarify things. The celebrated industrialist took to social media platform – Instagram, as he has done in the past too, on Friday to flag a quote wrongly attributed to him. The widely-shared quote seems to suggest that Tata had advocated for “liquor sales through Aadhaar cards.”Also Read - Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Fake, Communal News on Social Media

“Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers [sic],” the quote attributed to Ratan Tata read, according to a screenshot the business leader shared on his Instagram stories this afternoon. “Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol,” it continued. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, flagged the post as fake. “This was not said by me. Thank you,” the 83-year-old wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post, along with a GIF with the words “Fake News”. Also Read - Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Fake, Communal News on Social Media, Some Channels

This is not the first time that Tata has had to flag a quote wrongly attributed to him. Last year, he came up with a clarification after a post with remarks attributed to him – linking “huge downfall of economy” to the coronavirus pandemic – was widely shared on social media. Tata, at the time, had people to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and over social media platforms before sharing it. “If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels,” Tata had written. And we also urge our readers to rely on official channels only for verified information. Also Read - Real or Fake? Videos Show Armed Taliban Fighters Dancing After Capturing Afghanistan, Here's a Fact Check