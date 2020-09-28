New Delhi: A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. Not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. Also Read - Fact Check: UGC NET Exams 2020 to Have Negative Marking For Wrong Answers? Here's The Truth

One such post claiming that a website under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is providing students with a scholarship up to Rs 1 lakh through National Scholarship Exam (NSE) has gone viral on social media, triggering confusion.

The post claims that ‘M&N platform under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs values the efforts of the students in their journey to attain knowledge and to help them and through National Scholarship Exam, the students will be rewarded with a cash scholarship up to 1 lakh.

However, no such announcement has been made by the government and the website making such claims is fake. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is not conducting National Scholarship Exam to offer any scholarship.

Debunking the claims, Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: A website stating to be working under Ministry of Corporate Affairs is claiming to reward students with scholarship up to 1 Lakh through National Scholarship Exam.

#PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. MCA is not conducting National Scholarship Exam to offer any scholarship.”

Earlier in June, a similar fake post claiming that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for college students had gone viral.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.