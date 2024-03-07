Home

Viral

Fact Check: Unraveling Truth Behind Viral Cushionless Seats On Indigo Flight

An image of cushionless seats on an indigo flight has gone viral on the internet. Here is the truth behind the viral image.

Fact Check: People choose flights for comfort, good hospitality and for time savings. The dispute arises when they don’t get the expected services. Flight incidents are always attendance gathering and immediately go viral on the internet like wildfire. In a similar vein, a weird image has gone viral on all social media platforms, leaving netizens puzzled and giving them a reason to laugh out loud. In the viral image, which was taken on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal, two seats can be seen with missing cushions. The passenger who captured the picture shared it on X (formerly Twitter). The one-of-a-kind post with interesting caught the attention of the netizens and went viral.

“Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465,” Yavanika wrote, also sharing pictures of the cushion less seats.

Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! 🙂

This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465. pic.twitter.com/DcPJTq3zka — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) March 6, 2024

