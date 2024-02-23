By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Fact Check: Unraveling Truth Behind Viral Video Of Yogi Meditating In Snow-Clad Himachal Mountain
Fact Check: The video of the yogi, who was seen sitting in a snow-clad mountain has been doing rounds on the internet. Here is the truth behind the video.
Facts Check: A video that has recently gone viral on the internet showing a yogi immersed in deep meditation in the snow-clad Himachal mountain has grabbed everybody’s attention. The clip surfaced earlier this month featured Satyendra Nath. Since the video shared on the social media platforms, a section of netizens argued that it is hoax and AI-generated. sources. However, the visuals were from the Seraj Valley in Kullu district, India Today reported citing sources.
Watch The Viral video Here
