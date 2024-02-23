Home

Fact Check: Unraveling Truth Behind Viral Video Of Yogi Meditating In Snow-Clad Himachal Mountain

Fact Check: The video of the yogi, who was seen sitting in a snow-clad mountain has been doing rounds on the internet. Here is the truth behind the video.

Facts Check: A video that has recently gone viral on the internet showing a yogi immersed in deep meditation in the snow-clad Himachal mountain has grabbed everybody’s attention. The clip surfaced earlier this month featured Satyendra Nath. Since the video shared on the social media platforms, a section of netizens argued that it is hoax and AI-generated. sources. However, the visuals were from the Seraj Valley in Kullu district, India Today reported citing sources.

Watch The Viral video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Goyal (@goyalpp)

