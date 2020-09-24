A post claiming that there would be negative marking in the NTA UGC NET examination 2020 is going viral on social media platforms, adding to the woes of students. Also Read - UGC NET 2020 Postponed; Check New Exam Dates And Schedule Details Here

The claim was made in a news article which says that this year, the government has decided that there would be negative marking for every wrong answer by the candidates.

However, students need not worry as no such announcement has been made by the government and the information is false. Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet wrote that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers and called the report misleading.

दावा: एक न्यूज़ आर्टिकल में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि NTA UGC-NET परीक्षा में नेगेटिव मार्किंग लागू रहेगी। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। UGC-NET परीक्षा में गलत जवाबों पर कोई नेगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/0WYMvQyp2J — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET twice a year, in June and in December. However, this year, because of COVID-19 pandemic, the exam is scheduled to be held from September 24 i.e today to November 5.

The exam is conducted for various subjects to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to apply for teaching posts like Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at various educational and research institutions.

Notably, The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has also time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.