New Delhi: Of late, the internet and social media have increasingly been abused to spread lies and misinformation. Not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. Also Read - Fake News: Report Claims Continuous Use of Sanitizers Can Cause Skin Disease & Cancer, PIB Says It's False

These days, a post claiming that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for college students is going viral on social media. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that there is no such thing and advised users to beware of such fraudulent websites.

Debunking the claims, PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim- A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students. #PIBFactCheck: It’s #Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites.”

Claim- A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students.#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/KVluldN69R — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020

Prior to this, PIB had also dismissed a WhatsApp viral message that claimed to offer free Rs 7500 relief funds to each citizen.

The tweet said, ”Claim- A WhatsApp viral message claims to offer free Rs 7500 relief fund to each citizen. #PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and WhatsApp forwards”.

Claim- A whatsapp viral message claims to offer free Rs 7500 relief fund to each citizen.#PIBFactcheck: #Fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards. pic.twitter.com/qvaeDODsWk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.