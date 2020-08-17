Of late, the internet and social media have increasingly been abused to spread lies and misinformation. Amid a sea of fake news circulating on the internet, a post has gone viral which claims that the government is planning a scheme in which about 3,000 beggars will be roped in to sing songs of Modi government’s success in various trains across India. Also Read - Fact Check: Did PM Modi Send Rs 50 Crore to Yogi Adityanath For Early Construction of Ram Temple? Here's The Truth

However, no such scheme is being implemented by the government. Debunking the fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) rejected the rumours.

PIB in a tweet wrote, ”Claim: According to a newspaper editorial, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is planning a scheme in which three thousand beggars will be selected, whose job will be to sing the songs of Modi government’s successes in front of passengers in various trains”.

”Fact: This claim is false. No such plan is being made by the government,” the tweet further said.

दावा:एक अखबार के संपादकीय के अनुसार सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय एक ऐसी योजना बना रही है जिसमे तीन हजार भिखारी चुने जाएँगे,जिनका काम होगा विभिन्न रेलगाड़ियों में यात्रियों के सामने मोदी सरकार की सफलताओं के गीत गाना

तथ्य:ये दावा झूठा है| सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं बनाई जा रही है pic.twitter.com/W1dtZossVZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 16, 2020

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.