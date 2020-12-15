New Delhi: In the wake of farmers’ protest against three farm laws, a Telugu newspaper has claimed that 25 thousand soldiers of the Indian Army have returned their Shaurya Chakra medals. The report in Prajashakti newspaper states that the medals were returned in order to express solidarity with the farmers. Also Read - Fact Check: Has The Indian Army Being Called in to Deal With Farmers' Protest? Know The Truth

However, no such thing has happened. The government’s fact-checking arm, PIB dubbed the report as fake and clarified that only 2048 Shaurya Chakra medals have been awarded from 1956 till 2019. So, the claim is not only fake but also factually incorrect.

Debunking the fake news, PIB in a tweet, wrote, ”Claim: Prajasakti newspaper has claimed that 25000 soldiers of the Indian Army have returned their Shaurya Chakra medals in solidarity with farmers’ protest. #PIBFactCheck: This news is false. Only 2048 #ShauryaChakra have been awarded from 1956 till 2019”.

However, some boxing legends and several former sportspersons including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees

said they would return their awards to express solidarity with the farmers.

The protest by farmers against three recently enacted farm laws entered the 20th day on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Even after five rounds of talk with the government to end the standoff, farmers have rejected Centre’s proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal.

Meanwhile, considering the rampant spread of such news, PIB has invited people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified. ”If you have a Central Government related fact-check query, send it to us on our WhatsApp number at +91 8799711259 and we will verify it,” PIB tweeted.

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.