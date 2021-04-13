New Delhi: Recently, a video of a police official shooting a couple at point-blank range in broad daylight outside a mall has gone viral on social media platforms, triggering queries among netizens about the authenticity of the video. And, soon after the video started getting circulated widely, it has been fact-checked by Rahul Srivastav, the Additional Superintendent of Police of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Uttar Pradesh. Turns out, the video was actually a scene from a web series shot outside a cafe in Haryana’s Karnal. Srivastav added that the manager of the “Friends cafe” confirmed that it was a scene from a web series. Also Read - Two Confess of Murdering a Man after Police Tell them ‘Crime was Caught on NASA Cameras’

Taking to Twitter, Srivastav posted, “#FactCheck- A video of a gory murder by a cop outside a restaurant is floating since today morning on #socialmedia, triggering queries & confusion. On verification, it’s attributed to a #webseries shot outside ‘Friends Cafe’ in Karnal Haryana as per the manager of the Cafe.” Also Read - Man Files Complaint Against Couple for Chopping Off Pet Dog's Genital

In the viral video, one can see that an argument breaks between a young man and a cop and within seconds the cop pushes the man, takes out his gun and shoots the man dead. And, when the man’s female friend starts to shout and cry sitting next to the body, the police officer shoots her as well. The video has been making rounds in the internet without mentioning that it is not real, and the cop and ‘victims’ are just actors.

Reacting to Srivastav’s Fact-check tweet, many users commented that such series that depicts a bad image of the police department should be banned.