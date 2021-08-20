Kabul: As the world watches with absolute horror at the chaotic scenes unfolding in Afghanistan, several heartbreaking videos have surfaced showing thousands of Afghans desperate to leave the country. In sharp contrast, many videos have also emerged showing Taliban fighters in celebratory mood. A video of a group of men dancing with their weapons has gone viral on social media, and the post claims that they are Taliban fighters celebrating after capturing Kabul.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: 4 Days After Taliban Takeover, Kabul Streets Almost Devoid of Women

In the video, the Taliban men are seen dancing to Drake's 'In My Feelings' while wielding weapons. Similar posts have been circulated in India too with many news channels claiming that Talibani men were celebrating the fall of Kabul. "Taliban militants' DJ dance while Afghan people were rushing to save their lives after the capture of Kabul," reads a Bengali-language Facebook post from August 17. The video was circulated with a similar claim in Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines and the United States, as per a AFP report.

See the video in question here:

However, the claim is not true as the video dates back to March of this year, not August. As the videos were widely circulated on the internet, both AFP and Reuters conducted a fact check and found that the said clip was taken in March 2021 at a wedding in Pakistan. A reverse image search of a keyframe extracted from the footage found that the same video was posted online months before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

This video apparently showing 'Taliban soldiers' dancing after 'taking over a local club' has been viewed more than 3.5 million times on Facebook We traced the video to posts from March about a wedding in Pakistan https://t.co/PTf0IQiJcO pic.twitter.com/vkaZxid0dH — AFP Fact Check 🔎 (@AFPFactCheck) August 19, 2021

The earliest version was posted on YouTube on March 25, 2021 in a video called “DJ Bannu Dance” where men are seen dancing to an an instrumental song, not Drake’s song. Notably, Bannu is a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Here’s the original video:

