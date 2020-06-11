Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our social media feeds have been flooding with fake message leading to a panic among the netizens and Press Information Bureau recently debunked one such rumour that claimed India will be locked down again post June 15. Asking netizens to beware of such misleading news, PIB debunked the lies being forwarded on WhatsApp. Also Read - US ‘Very Concerned’ About Religious Freedom In India: Top Trump Administration Official

Taking to their Twitter's fact check handle that counters misinformation on government policies and schemes, PIB shared a screenshot of the message and posted a 'Fake News' stamp on it. They captioned it in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Claim: In a photo being circulated on social media, it is claimed that the complete lockdown can be implemented in the country again from June 15 with the ban on train and air travel by the Ministry of Home Affairs. # PIBFactcheck- This is #Fake. Beware of such misleading photos spreading fake news (sic)."

On a related note, a recent study of the Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed that at least 10 to 30 per cent of the population is already exposed to the COVID-19. With an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases, COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones are being sealed as soon as a case is reported.

The ICMR had collected nearly 24,000 samples from 70 districts in the country from randomly picked individuals residing in COVID-19 hotspots. These included ten hotspot cities Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai and Surat that contribute nearly 70 % of India’s total caseload. 500 samples each were collected from 10 randomly chosen containment areas in each of these cities.

Addressing an inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Coronavirus crisis in the country must serve as a turning point for this nation and that every citizen must resolve to contribute towards a “self-reliant India”, emphasising on his “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” mission.