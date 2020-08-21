Recently, a news report claiming that the Centre is planning to privatise all government schools across India went viral across social media platforms. The report, which was published in a Hindi newspaper, stated the Modi government wants privatisation of all government schools in the country. Also Read - National Education Policy 2020: Assam Makes Mother Tongue Compulsory as Medium of Instruction Till Class 5 in All Schools

However, contrary to the claim, no such decision has been taken by the government. Debunking the fake news, PIB Fact Check declared the news as fake.

“According to some media reports, it is being claimed that government schools will be privatized throughout the country. This claim is fake, no such decision has been taken by the government regarding the privatization of government schools,” PIB Fact Check tweeted with #FakeNews.

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.