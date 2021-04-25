Recently, a social media post stating that women should not take the Covid-19 vaccine five days before and after their menstrual cycle has been making rounds on various social media platforms. However, this rumour was soon quashed by the government stating that women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods without any worries. Terming the post fake, the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, “#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #Covid19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1.” Also Read - Groom Cycles Along With All Baraatis to Bride's House to Spread COVID-19 Norms

Many reports have emerged in the US claiming that periods change after they got their coronavirus vaccines. However, “so far, there’s no data linking getting vaccinated to changes in menstruation”, Alice Lu-Culligan and Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine were quoted as saying to the New York Times.

“Even if there is a connection, one unusual period is no cause for alarm,” they said.

The rumours were also quashed by doctors and activists, while urging people to get vaccinated. Vaccination in India has been opened for all above 18 years of age from May 1.

“A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please,” Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia said in a tweet.