Faith meets modern science: Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra | Viral Video

Senior doctors conducted a ceremonial health checkup of Lord Jagannath at Jaunpur's Ras Mandal Temple after the 15-day Anavasara ritual. Watch the viral video.

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Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Every year, after the sacred Snana Purnima ritual, Lord Jagannath is believed to fall ill and retreat into a 15-day period of rest. To mark the end of this traditional recovery phase, senior doctors visit the Ras Mandal Jagannath Temple in Jaunpur to conduct a ceremonial health examination. This year, the physicians declared the deity fully recovered, signalling the start of Rath Yatra celebrations. The rare ritual has once again become a talking point online.