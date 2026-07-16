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  • Faith meets modern science: Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra | Viral Video

Faith meets modern science: Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra | Viral Video

Senior doctors conducted a ceremonial health checkup of Lord Jagannath at Jaunpur's Ras Mandal Temple after the 15-day Anavasara ritual. Watch the viral video.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 16, 2026, 8:42 AM IST
Faith meets modern science: Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra | Viral Video
Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Every year, after the sacred Snana Purnima ritual, Lord Jagannath is believed to fall ill and retreat into a 15-day period of rest. To mark the end of this traditional recovery phase, senior doctors visit the Ras Mandal Jagannath Temple in Jaunpur to conduct a ceremonial health examination. This year, the physicians declared the deity fully recovered, signalling the start of Rath Yatra celebrations. The rare ritual has once again become a talking point online.

Read more: Jagannath Rath Yatra: Why do the Puri chariots have to be rebuilt from scratch every year? Fascinating facts about Odisha's 9-day festival

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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