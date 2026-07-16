Faith meets modern science: Medical team examines and declares Lord Jagannath completely healthy for Rath Yatra | Viral Video

Every year, after the sacred Snana Purnima ritual, Lord Jagannath is believed to fall ill and retreat into a 15-day period of rest. To mark the end of this traditional recovery phase, senior doctors visit the Ras Mandal Jagannath Temple in Jaunpur to conduct a ceremonial health examination. This year, the physicians declared the deity fully recovered, signalling the start of Rath Yatra celebrations. The rare ritual has once again become a talking point online.
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