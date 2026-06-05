ViralCheck: ‘Faith shouldn’t harm nature’: Internet reacts to offerings being thrown into Uttarakhand’s Saraswati river; Watch video

Viral Saraswati river video from Uttarakhand ignites debate over religious offerings and pollution. Know the details here.

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‘Faith shouldn’t harm nature’: Internet reacts to offerings being thrown into Uttarakhand’s Saraswati river; Watch video(Photo Credit: Instagram@vanshika_chadha)

India is a land of culture, tradition, and customs. People have different types of customs attached to their beliefs. Several rare and unique practices include the ritual of walking on the fire in honour of Draupadi, bull-fighting, and animal wedding. While these unusual practices remain deeply rooted, a section of netizens often gets divided on social media platforms, thus triggering debate on such customs. One such video is going viral on social media and has grabbed the netizens’ attention.

What is the viral video all about?

According to the video circulating on social media platforms, several devotees were seen tossing and offering flowers and baskets directly into the Uttarakhand’s Saraswati River in Mana village. It is to be noted that Uttarakhand’s Mana village is located at an altitude of around 3,200 metres. Furthermore, it lies along the banks of the river. It is also the home to a Saraswati temple close by. To offer the offerings at the temple, several people were seen in the video tossing the offerings directly into the river.

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Sharing a post on X, a user wrote, “Not trying to offend anyone, but genuine question If the river is sacred, why are we throwing things into it? Saw people offering flowers and baskets directly into the Saraswati River in Mana Village while there’s a Saraswati Temple right beside it where offerings can be made.”

Devotion or pollution?” reads the text overlay on the video. Soon, the post received several comments. Till now, the video has received over 40.4k comments, over 723.1k likes, and over 116k reshares.

How is Internet reacting to Uttarakhand’s Saraswati river viral video?

“Fun fact: I actually requested them not to throw anything into the river and explained why. They listened, nodded… and then went ahead and did it anyway. Maybe the best offering we can give nature is leaving it untouched. Faith and respect for nature can coexist. In fact, they should. What do you think?” the post reads.



The user stated that faith and respect for nature can co-exist. As per her post, she tried and requested the public not to throw anything into the river and even stated the reason behind her denial. However, the people listened but failed to obey. Reacting to the viral clip, several users commented. One user wrote, “How many of them will clean in the name of god?”

“Why there is no strong penalty laws for such menance?” another user commented. “In the name of so called “age old traditions” we have switched off our brains to such an extent that in the hope of blessings and fortunes being showered on us from some divine beings, we are hell bent on polluting India. Wah bhai wah, kya scene hai. This is the real face of India where littering in public places is an obsession for 99% of the public.,” added another user.

Singer Shaan also reacted to the viral video. “When will we come to our senses … destroying nature in the name of worship is NOT Holy .. will bring us Zero Blessings Please stop,” reads his comment.

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“Praising nature by destroying it is the least evolved human kind so far in the planet,” another user added. “Faith shouldn’t harm nature,’ wrote a user.