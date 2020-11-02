After conspiracy theories suggesting that the US First Lady Melania Trump allegedly uses a body double for her campaign trips, Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has also been accused of the same. The rumours of a ‘fake Kamala Harris’ went viral after many alleged that a body double of Kamala Harris was posing as the real Harris in Miami. Also Read - US Election 2020: Joe Biden Leads Across 4 of Most Important Presidential Swing States, Shows New Poll

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when Laura Loomer was campaigning in Palm Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump’s home district. Soon after, a stretch limo pulled up and Kamala Harris stepped out from it, waving and posing with the voters. Also Read - US Elections 2020: 18 Trump Rallies Estimated to Have Led to Over 30,000 Covid Cases, 700 Deaths, Says Study

However, Laura Loomer immediately started shouting, “That’s not Kamala Harris! That’s very deceptive to the voters!” Also Read - US Election 2020: Biden, Trump in Tug of War as Final Campaigns Enter Swing States

Many on social media were also convinced that it was a body double of Kamala Harris, pretending to be her. Here are some tweets:

In the past, Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been accused of hiring body-doubles.

If Joe Biden and his running mate Harris win the election, she would be the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the country’s second-highest office.

Meanwhile, just a day left for the 3 November United States presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was polling narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll shows.