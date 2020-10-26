‘Fake Melania’ conspiracy theories have once again taken Twitter by storm after people have alleged that US President Donald Trump used a body double to stand in for his wife. The rumours went viral after a picture showed First Lady Melania smiling while boarding Marine One with husband Donald Trump on October 22. Also Read - 'Wheels Up': US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Reach New Delhi Today

In the picture, the First Lady is wearing large dark glasses masking much of her face, with many users alleging that it wasn't the real 'Melania'.

Film director Zack Bornstein shared the picture on Twitter and wrote: “The only thing I’ll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won’t notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy.” Also Read - US Election 2020: 'PM Modi, Trump Get 'Along So Well', Says Former US Envoy; Claims Relationship With India Has Never Been This Stronger

See the picture here:

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

Today's photo of a fake Melania. They think we won't notice this? pic.twitter.com/3xP7MbGy8b — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) October 25, 2020

There’s nothing more pathetic than a man having to hire a woman to pretend to be his wife. Don’t you think so @realDonaldTrump? #FakeMelania — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) October 25, 2020

Some users also shared photos claiming how Melania’s smile and appearance in the photo did not match her smile in other older photos.

“Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that,” wrote a user.

Where did her smile wrinkles go? Teeth are different. Lips are different. Smile is different shape. It is so obviously a #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/xChVEthWG0 — Natty 🇦🇺🦘 (@tta_nat) October 25, 2020

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

Good luck finding any photos of Melania smiling like that. https://t.co/6pwZTUObDR pic.twitter.com/5dgQKW2S84 — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 25, 2020

Swipe these two photos back & forth. Notice the two front teeth. Melania’s are more squared…THAT AIN’T HER in the other photo. #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/ge18TBarhy — BlueinaRedState (@RedStateBlues20) October 25, 2020

Not even anywhere close to being convincing Melania doubles 🤥 #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/nky3shCckx — Daniel Noriega (@danoriegaa) October 25, 2020

There is legit a fake Melania walking around with the President of the United States and we’re all just like “okay,cool.” I’m legit losing my mind at how we’ve gotten to such a batshit crazy normal that the Country is just giving a shoulder shrug emoji to this INSANITY. https://t.co/EN3tbY5NZh — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 25, 2020

This isn’t the first time that such conspiracy theories have gone viral. Over the years, there has been speculation that Trump hires a body double for his wife when she doesn’t want to accompany him on campaign trips.

In 2018 also, similar rumours had gained ground after pictures of the First Lady convinced many that her body double exited Air Force One. The theory again resurfaced when a photo of Donald Trump and Melania attending a memorial for tornado victims in Alabama went viral.

This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ — Johnny KILLoran w/ “Kill” in all caps bc Halloween (@metroville) July 10, 2018

However, President Trump had slammed the rumours as ‘fake news’ and accused journalists of doctoring photos of his wife.

Meanwhile, the US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3.