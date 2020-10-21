In worrying news and a gross violation of privacy, fake naked photographs of thousands of women have been created from their social media pictures and are being shared online, without their consent. Also Read - New Zealand's Online Safety Campaign Features Nude Porn Stars to Teach Young Kids About Consent | Watch

According to a report by BuzzFeed, a newly invented Artificial Intelligence bot is being used by a Telegram network to create fake nude images of women. Notably, this process only works on photographs of women.

The tool allows its users to create deepfake, computer-generated image, wherein clothes are digitally removed from pictures of women by Artificial Intelligence.

Quite disturbingly, users can send the bot a photo of a woman, and it will digitally remove her clothes in minutes and at no cost. The bot is free to use on smartphones and computers and is easily accessible via Telegram.

Sensity, a visual threat intelligence company headquartered in Amsterdam, has estimated that the Telegram network includes as many as 101,080 members. So far, around 104,852 fake nude images of women have already been on rounds on public platforms. Around 70 per cent of these images have been acquired from social media platforms of the woman or from private sources.

“Having a social media account with public photos is enough for anyone to become a target,” Giorgio Patrini, chief executive officer and chief scientist at Sensity, told the BBC.

The Sensity is now investigating into the Telegram bot and network and has sent the reports to concerned social media websites and law authorities so that appropriate action could be taken.

Sensity said that the women whose images are being used come from all over the world — including Argentina, Italy, Russia and the U.S. The bot has also been used to share child pornography with fake nude photographs of underage girls, Sensity’s report found.