On Saturday night, fans across the country got a shock as the news of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 broke the news channels. While the doctors at Nanavati Hospital, where the two were immediately hospitalised after experiencing mild symptoms, assured that Big B is "stable", a video of him thanking the healthcare staff went viral.

In the video, Amitabh is heard saying, "Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I am wanting to talk to all the doctors, nurses, and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you're doing in these very trying circumstances. I recently came across a post on Twitter, which showed a billboard from Gujarat, Surat. The billboard read – 'Do you know why the temples are closed? Because god is wearing a white coat and working in hospitals.' They are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There's always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair. Do not panic. We're all together in this. We are all working together. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances. Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there, the staff at Nanavati hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility. I know how much your love and care has been essential for my health. I hope you continue working like that."

The emotional fans went on a frenzy after hearing their favourite sound hale and hearty. While one wrote, "Legend @SrBachchan has a message for all of us from the Nanavati Hospital. He has tested positive for #COVID19 #AmitabhBachchan #NanavatiHospital #CovidWarriors (sic)", another tweeted, "#AmitabhBachchan ji live from Nanavati Hospital – Thanking Doctors and Nurses #AishwaryaRaiBachchan & #JayaBachchan confirmed negative for Covid-19.. (sic)"

#AmitabhBachchan ji live from Nanavati Hospital – Thanking Doctors and Nurses 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan &#JayaBachchan confirmed negative for Covid-19.. pic.twitter.com/rapoU4B7jr — Jigar Pandya 🇮🇳 (@JigarPandyaa) July 11, 2020

However, the video is an old one and dates back to April 2020 when the official handle of Surat Municipal Corporation had shared it. Their caption back then had read, “A billboard honouring Corona Heroes of Surat was recognised by veteran actor & superstar Big B. Let’s hear about it from the great @SrBachchan.@Nanavati_H SMC’s mission #CoronaKoHarana (sic)”

A billboard honouring Corona Heroes of Surat was recognised by veteran actor & superstar Big B. Let’s hear about it from the great @SrBachchan.@Nanavati_H SMC’s mission #CoronaKoHarana pic.twitter.com/4iqhIEn3pm — My Surat (@MySuratMySMC) April 23, 2020

On another note, while Jaya and Shweta Nanda Bachchan have tested negative for the virus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been found COVID-19 positive.

