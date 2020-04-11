A viral motivation message asking people to not think about the economy but fight the coronavirus and come out stronger is going viral these days on social media. The message has been attributed to industrialist Ratan Tata who is also known for inspiring people with his noble deeds and launching campaigns to spread awareness about various social issues. However, after doing some basic Google research, we got to know that the quote, though inspiring, is not made by the industrialist and is simply being used in these tough times to bring some positivity among people. Also Read - 'Demonising Community': In Top Court, Muslim Body Seeks End to 'Fake News' Over Tablighi Jamaat

A report in India Today also mentioned Tata Trust clarifying that the popular businessman has not made any such statement or wrote any such article for any medium. There's no trace of even a hint of Tata talking about the economy and what experts say in the times of coronavirus on any of his social media platforms. It's therefore, an absolutely fake quote that's being widely circulated in the name of Ratan Tata. So much so that even actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the post on his Instagram account only to delete it later. Check out the fake message here:

Ratan Tata is one of the most followed Indian personalities on Instagram and his popularity among the youth of the country is unprecedented. Therefore, this new message that mentions various examples of how a strong decision and dedication among humans can change the future, took no time in going viral when people saw Ratan Tata’s name associated with it.