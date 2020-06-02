New Delhi: While we are in the midst of a pandemic, there’s a lot of information out there about coronavirus, but not all of it is true. Also Read - Liquor Jugaad: Alcohol From Hand Sanitizer, Bottles Hidden Under Cucumber

One such newspaper report recently claimed that the continuous use of sanitizers for 50-60 days can lead to harmful skin disease and cancer, and advised people to use soaps.

However, Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday debunked the report and clarified that the use of hand sanitizers does not harm humans. It further advised people to use hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content for protection against coronavirus.

Clearing the misconceptions, PIB wrote in a tweet, ”Claim: A newspaper report states that continuous use of sanitizer for 50-60 days can lead to harmful skin disease & cancer This information is false.The use of hand sanitizers does not harm humans. Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content is recommended for protection against #COVID.”

Claim: A newspaper report states that continuous use of sanitizer for 50-60 days can lead to harmful skin disease & cancer This information is false.Use of hand sanitizers does not harm humans. Hand sanitizers with 70% alcohol content is recommended for protection against #COVID pic.twitter.com/QprHaHZELv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 2, 2020

After PIB debunked the false news report, many users urged officials concerned to take action against those people who are involved in spreading fake news, in order to set examples for others.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the government and authorities have asked people to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to kill germs and bacteria.

