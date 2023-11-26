Fake Or Real? Desi Grooms Rs 500 Notes Garland Is Viral On Internet | Watch

Home

Groom’s massive garland made with Rs 500 notes has gone viral on the internet. The caption of the crazy viral video claimed that the amount included in the note garland worn by the groom was Rs 20 lakh.

Groom’s viral video: India is famous worldwide for its big fat Indian weddings, where grooms and brides go to great lengths to make their weddings memorable. Some opt for extraordinary entrances, like jumping from planes, while others choose to make a grand statement by arriving on elephants or bikes. In a similar vein, a desi groom from a small village has gone viral on the internet for showcasing his wealth during his wedding festivities. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is his garland meticulously crafted from neatly folded Rs 500 notes, amounting to a staggering Rs 20 lakh.

Watch the Viral Groom Here

Groom’s Viral Video: Massive Garland Worth Rs 20 Lakh

The garland, extending from the ground to the ceiling where the groom was stood with his friends. The video has become an instant hit on social media platforms. The caption of the clip claimed that the amount included in the note garland was Rs 20 lakh.

The video has amassed more than 28.6 million views and elicited numerous reactions. The demonstration of affluence prompted a range of opinions. While some were amazed by the groom’s grand gesture, considering it a symbol of prosperity and celebration, others questioned the necessity and appropriateness of such an extravagant presentation.

Apart from debates about the opulence of the display, speculations also arose concerning the legitimacy of the notes used in the garland.

The video was shared on Instagram by user named dilshadkhan_kureshipur. Since being shared the video has garnered over 15 million views and more than 319,000 likes.

Users on the platform shared a variety of comments and reactions, adding to the viral sensation of this extravagant wedding moment.

“But how will the groom walk after wearing this?” asked a user in the comment section.

“We should inform the income tax department,” commented another user.

“avg guy wedding,” said the third insta user.

“bro first you would have construct the house,” another user said.

“wow, how many notes,” asked a user.

