Almost a week ago, an old picture of a giant bat hanging upside down from a roof in the Philippines went mega-viral on the internet spooking netizens. Over the years, experts have linked bats with the emergence of some the most dangerous diseases like SARS, and now COVID-19.

“Remember when I told y’all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about,” Twitter user AlexJoestar622 shared the picture, which has gone viral on the internet now.

Fake or real?

While many users were terrified of its gigantic size, many others deemed it fake and expressed doubts about the authenticity of the viral image.

However, many fact-checking reports have now claimed that the picture is real and such bats do exist. Though these are not exactly human-sized, they are indeed the world’s largest bat, native to the Philippines. As per a Metro report, these bats can grow to have a wingspan of up to 5.5 feet ( the size of a person) but its height is probably only a foot or so.

One Twitter user also confirmed that they are not human-sized and wrote, ”Heya, from the Philippines here. I can confirm this, they have a huuuuuge wingspan but the bodies are not really that big, more or less like the same body as a medium (bit smaller) sized dog. And yeah they only eat fruits, guavas most particularly. They’re really gentle too”.

The person who tweeted the picture also clarified things and apologised for using the term human-size in the tweet.

The giant bat which is known as golden-crowned flying fox or the golden-capped fruit bat, weigh only little over 3 pounds and are quite gentle creatures, feeding only on fruits and figs.

A Daily Mail report says that the reason why the bat looks so huge in the photo is because of a camera trick.