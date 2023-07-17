Home

Falling Fertility Rates: Japanese Company Bans Late-Night Work, Overtime, And Results Are Encouraging

Security guards and human resources staff would tell people to go home.

The work-life balance in this fast-paced world is very difficult to manage and it takes a heavy toll on an individual. (Representational image: unsplash)

Work-Life Balance: The world has known Japan as a very efficient, productive, innovative, and modern country with a knack for churning out one technology wonder after the other and introducing cool gadgets at regular intervals.

The country has witnessed a buoyant economy and has been in the news because of the massive hours average Japanese put into work, thus getting burnt out fast and left with hardly or no time for their personal lives and families.

Here, this report by Bloomberg tells about Masahiro Okafuji, who became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Itochu Corp. in 2010 and made improving productivity a top priority so they could match and stand tall over their bigger rivals in Japan. He banned working in the office after 8 p.m. There would be no more overtime, except on rare occasions. Security guards and human resources staff would scout Itochu’s office building in Tokyo, telling people to go home and anyone found working would be told to come in early the next day to get their work done and get paid extra.

In 2021, after more than a decade of the implementation of the new work policy, the company reported a more than fivefold jump in profit per employee. Also, more female employees took maternity leave, had kids and came back to work.

“We set out to boost productivity but had no idea it would have an impact on the birthrate,” says Fumihiko Kobayashi, Itochu’s executive vice president.

Now, the trading house has emerged as a pioneer in bucking a falling birthrate trend that Japan’s government and others around the world have tried hard to reverse, without much success.

Itochu saw the fertility rate among full-time employees double in the years since 2010, reaching almost two children per female employee in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022-far exceeding Japan’s current national rate of about 1.3.

The work-life balance in this fast-paced world is very difficult to manage and it takes a heavy toll on an individual, their overall health, family relations, social life, and productivity, in both personal and professional lives.

The birth rate took a dip and caused concerns.

Subsequently, a few countries cut off the working hours, arranged for work from home, and made a four-day week against the usual five-day week.

Falling fertility rates in many countries are worrying and rightly so. A major chunk of the population is on the other side of 50-60 years. New blood needs to be injected into the system, and for that, it is imperative that the young population (20s and early 30s) gets ample time and opportunities to mingle, tie the knot, and contribute to production in the personal, human sphere.

Companies have to get more active in introducing work flexibility and it will benefit them as well as their employees’ family lives.

