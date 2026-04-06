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Family books entire railway coach for wedding trip, leaving internet split | Viral video

Family books entire railway coach for wedding trip, leaving internet split | Viral video

A Marwari family has grabbed the spotlight on social media for booking an entire train coach for the wedding of one of the family's daughters. While many are applauding the move, speaking about the unity in the family, others are concerned about the civil sense

A Marwari family booked an entire coach of a train for a wedding.

Weddings are a huge deal in the Indian culture with people going all out for the same. From making an entry with guns to destination weddings, nothing is simple about Indian weddings.

Now, a video of an Indian family booking an entire railway coach for a wedding trip has gone viral on social media. The video has left users split over whether it was a good or insensitive move.

While many praised and reminisced about a similar move during their wedding, others were worried about how the move is insensitive and civic nuisance.

Marriage on wheels

The Marwani family has grabbed eyeballs on social media for booking and travelling in an entire train coach. Yes, you read that right! They booked the entire coach to travel together with relatives and loved ones. The energy was extremely high with grandparents, children, and cousins from all places joining in. The video showed everyone grooving to the beats, while turning the coach into a moving celebration, with no signs of showing down.

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The video opens with a family member tying a garland to the railway coach nameplate, followed by a poster welcoming the guests. As the camera pans, a warm-up dance kicks off soon giving way to a glimpse of the bride-to-be cutting a cake while the entire family cheers. Once inside the coach, blankets and boxes can be seen, likely filled with gifts.

Meanwhile, the ticket collector struggles to carry out his work amidst the lively celebrations, but the infectious energy leaves no room for irritation – only smiles. The video ends with the entire family waving goodbye to the camera, leaving viewers with a sense of joy and togetherness.

Indian Railway Accounts Service officer Ananth Rupanagudi shared the video on X and wrote, “When a Marwari wedding party books a railway coach!” The exact date and location of the video are not known yet.

How did users react to the video?

The video has left the internet split with many praising the move. Others criticised the act by the Marwari family, questioning their civic sense.

One of the users wrote, “This used to be so common in the 90s. Wedding party will goto station master 3 months before wedding to book entire coach. Sometimes in high demand trains railways would attach an extra bogey if possible to not reduce available tickets.” Another user wrote, “This must be fun with extended family traveling together in train for a marriage.”

A third user wrote, “Is it really necessary to book entire railway coaches for a private party? While celebrations can happen anywhere, many passengers struggle daily to get even a seat. Maybe it’s worth thinking about public convenience too.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “How come they get to reserve the whole coach so easily? When others try it never happens and passengers are spread out across bogies. How much bribe needs to be paid for such an arrangement?”

Another user asked, “Sir, my daughters marriage is in Nov 26 and I am also looking at bulk booking from Jaipur to Dhanbad. Pls advise how to proceed.”

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