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Family surprises house help with air cooler ahead of intense summer; internet left teary eyed | Viral video

Family surprises house help with air cooler ahead of intense summer; internet left teary eyed | Viral video

The clip captures a rare moment of gratitude and human connection that has left many users emotional and smiling.

The clip captures a rare moment of gratitude and human connection

The summers can be extremely harsh, especially for the underprivileged. With temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the summer season and the price of ACs and coolers going up, acquiring one on a limited budget can be extremely difficult. Now, a video has gone viral on social media where a family has gifted the househelp an air conditioner, striking an emotional chord with viewers.

The clip captures a rare moment of gratitude and human connection that has left many users emotional and smiling. The video is shared by an account that is known for featuring the daily life of two pet Shih Tzus. It went viral within a few hours of being posted online.

What does the video show?

The video begins with the domestic worker going about her daily chores, including cleaning the kitchen. In the next scene, she is called by her employer, who says, “I have something for you.” This grabs her attention and prompts her to step away from her work. With curiosity and a hint of confusion, she follows her into another room, spotting a large wrapped gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco & Chico (@lifeofcocoandchico)

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She then asks what it is. Moments later, she is told that the package contains an air cooler, a thoughtful gift considering the intense summer across many parts of India. This instantly lights up her face, and overcome by the excitement, she squeals with joy and warmly hugs her employer. The video was shared with the caption, “We take care of our house help who takes care of us and our dogs like her own kids.”

Internet users react to the video

Social media users reacted to the video warmly, praising the employer for her thoughtful gesture. One of the users wrote, “I’m just watching this on repeat and smiling!” Another user said, “Awww, her smile says it all.”

Meanwhile, others praised the bond between the employer and the helper shared and wrote, “The way she hugs you will show the comfort zone u created for her… rare to see.” Some of the other comments include, “Love wins..Love over everything.. Blessed watching this.” Another wrote, “Look at her happy face.. U r so kind.”

At the same time, the video also prompted some users to reflect on their own experiences. One of the users wrote, “My house help is just 20 yrs old she is going away now as she is getting married. But anything I give her the way she says thank you just touches my heart. She calls me her 2nd mom gosh, I will miss her. You seriously have to be blessed to have such good ppl in your life.”

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