Home

Viral

Fan Warns Shah Rukh Khan With Filing FIR Against Him During ‘Ask SRK’ Session | Details Inside

Fan Warns Shah Rukh Khan With Filing FIR Against Him During ‘Ask SRK’ Session | Details Inside

One fan threatened to lodge an FIR against the superstar.

Fan Warns Shah Rukh Khan With Filing FIR Against Him During ‘Ask SRK’ Session | Details Inside | (FILES) In this file photo taken on December 15, 2022 Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan addresses during the inauguration of 28th Kolkata International film festival in Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood's most popular star and at 57 still its biggest sex symbol, whose silver-screen repertoire of dance, romance and shoot-em-up heroics made him the cinematic avatar of a changing India. (Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

FIR against SRK: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday had another session of #AskSRK on Twitter and unsurprisingly his timeline was bombarded by fans with their range of questions.

So without wasting time, I will take you to the timeline of SRK and share a few questions that SRK answered in his own unique style.

You may like to read

One user asked him, “Legendary actor Irrfan Khan sir once said ” Hollywood doesn’t have Shah Rukh Khan” What do you think? #AskSRK” to which she replied, “

I miss him he was a dear friend…”

One user asked Shah Rukh Khan to acknowledge a tweet by comedian Kapil Sharma, “Khan sahab 2 words @KapilSharmaK9 ke liye bol do . #AskSRK @iamsrk”and SRK replied, “Love you right back my man.”

Coming to the recently released Pathaan that is breaking records the world over, “@jabrafanpritam #AskSRK Why it feels like your success is our success…. Subah uthke Twitter kholke Pathaaan ka collection dekhna ab adat si ho gayi hai uska kya kiya jaye @iamsrk 🙈” and pat came the reply, “That’s very kind of you all. #Pathaan has made many people happy and that makes me the happiest.”

One fan threatened to lodge an FIR against the superstar, “@iamsrkak Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai @iamsrk #AskSRK” and the reply he received, “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan.”

Talking about Pathaan’s Box Office collection on day 26, Shah Rukh Khan’s film remains the first choice amid Shehzada and Ant-Man 3 releases and just about to touch the Rs 1000 crore mark globally while at home it has earned more than Rs 500 crore.

Pathaan has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India within 25 days and earned a decent number on its fourth Sunday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan took 26 days to collect Rs 515.70 crore.

Interestingly, Pathaan has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) in India which collected Rs 510.99 crore after the end of its 16th week while the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer achieved the feat in four weeks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.