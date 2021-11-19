New Delhi: In a monumental decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation today, announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed. Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi also announced that the constitutional process to repeal the laws would be taken up in the winter session of Parliament that begins on November 29 and appealed to the agitating farmers to withdraw their agitation and go back to their homes.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes PM Modi's Announcement

The decision comes as farmer protests are on the verge of completing a year. Soon after PM Modi’s announcement, a wave of happiness pervaded the air and a sense of victory was palpable. People at Ghazipur border celebrated with ‘Jalebis’ and were seen distributing sweets amongst each other. Many others were also seen dancing to celebrate the moment.

See the images here:

People celebrate at Ghazipur border with 'Jalebis' following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/pr6MgsQDmV — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Notably, hundreds and thousands of farmers — most of them from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha — have been camping at various entry points to Delhi. They were not buying the Centre’s argument that the three farm laws would bring in reforms in the agriculture sector and basically remove the intermediaries, because of which the small farmers will benefit.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: “Congratulations its win against the injustice, the farmers of the nation have compelled the arrogant govt to bend down through satyagraha.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too lauded the step and tweeted: “Great news! Thankful to PM Narendra Modi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central government will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisan!”

(With Agency Inputs)