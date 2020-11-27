Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday started their movement towards the national capital for their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation against Modi government’s farm laws. However, many of them were stopped with tear gas shells, water cannons and detention by police as they marched towards Delhi. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Police Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Farmers at Singhu Border | Watch

On Friday, Delhi Police resorted to use of water cannons and tear gas shells amid the cold weather to disperse a menacing march of protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. Similar scenes were also witnessed at Singhu border where Delhi Police fired many tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers from entering the capital.

Here are 10 videos and pictures to show how farmers, who feed the country, are being treated:

In the extreme cold Water cannon fired on farmers in Kurukshetra by Haryana Police Shame on Fascist & heartless @mlkhattar #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/WEzuQ5EWrn — Sid (@Sidliciousx) November 25, 2020

BREAK- Tear gas shells fired at farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. I’ve seen atleast 8 rounds of tear gas shells being fired. Police have moved forward to push farmers back. #FarmersProtest #Watch #दिल्ली_चलो pic.twitter.com/hRt1iTytxM — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) November 27, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Police use water cannon & tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. Farmers are seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/L67PN4xYKy — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotesthttps://t.co/Y9RZJBdD8E pic.twitter.com/NcN0JpMxd2 — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) November 26, 2020

Farmers are the soul and backbone of the country.Shame on BJP government who are trying to suppress the voice of farmers.I stand with farmers of the country against BJP farm laws.#ModiAgainstFarmers#FarmersDilliChalo#FarmersProtest#दिल्ली_चलो pic.twitter.com/fXo3Kcfcpk — Md Tahseen (@MdTahse84940943) November 27, 2020

#JUSTIN: After tear gas, Delhi Police now using water cannons to disperse the crowd at Tikri Border. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/PwsNLJu0wz — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) November 27, 2020

Police uses tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers marching towards Delhi @ians_india @IANSKhabar #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/UU0ggTuJsQ — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) November 27, 2020

Water cannons, tear gas shells and barricades along with heavy police deployment used to stop farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against centre’s farm laws. This shows the true face of the BJP government. भाजपा एक धोखा है,

देश बचा लो मौका है। #FarmerProtest #FarmersDilliChalo pic.twitter.com/97Ot8X6Qf6 — Parth Shokeen (@parthshokeen1) November 26, 2020