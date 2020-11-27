Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday started their movement towards the national capital for their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation against Modi government’s farm laws. However, many of them were stopped with tear gas shells, water cannons and detention by police as they marched towards Delhi. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Police Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Farmers at Singhu Border | Watch
On Friday, Delhi Police resorted to use of water cannons and tear gas shells amid the cold weather to disperse a menacing march of protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. Similar scenes were also witnessed at Singhu border where Delhi Police fired many tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers from entering the capital.
Here are 10 videos and pictures to show how farmers, who feed the country, are being treated:
Propped on tractors and trucks, bikes, and many on bicycles and foot these marchers have started from six states, including the neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan besides Kerala. The marches have been planned for two months to press the central government to repeal the recently enacted farm laws.
Farmers’ bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital. Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.
(With Agency inputs)