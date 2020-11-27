New Delhi: Farmers faced tear gas and water cannons along the Delhi-Haryana border and clashed with police on Friday as they marched towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. The Delhi Police used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border, while at the Tigri border security personnel used water cannons to disperse farmers trying to enter the national capital. Also Read - Farmers Allowed Entry to Delhi, Haryana CM Says Centre 'Always Ready' For Talks | Key Points

However, despite the prevalent conflict and chaos, scenes of pure compassion have emerged, proving that humanity is above all. Farmers might have been treated unfairly, but they still haven’t forgotten basic kindness and many have come forward to extend a helping hand to others, including cops.

In one such video that is going viral, a farmer is seen offering and feeding drinking water to a policeman. A Twitter user shared the video captioning it as, ”So what if policemen released cold water on farmers on a chilly day, that was their duty. Our Guru taught us to be humble, serve and share, what we have. It’s our duty.”

Watch it here:

So what if policemen released cold water on farmers on a chilly day, that was their duty. Our Guru taught us to be humble, serve and share, what we have. It’s our duty. #FarmersDilliChalo #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/SIc7f2wlf5 — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) November 27, 2020

People online have been touched by this thoughtful gesture and appreciated farmers and the Sikh spirit:

Kisan apna farz tab bhi nahi bhoole jab kadkadati sardi mein water cannon chalaye jaa rahe hain! #JaiKisaan #FarmersProtest https://t.co/5hBXyh8Yhk — Abhishek Agarwal (@abhiisayzz) November 27, 2020

Cop is part of machinery brutalizing farmers. Farmer is Sikh it’s his nature to serve even oppressor https://t.co/nXpFS9iJJl — Ⓡⓐⓜⓐⓝ Ⓢⓘⓝⓖⓗ (@boparaiied) November 27, 2020

No words for this humbleness. Sahi maaine mein Punjabi hi apne GuruGranth ko kaam pe lagaa rahe hain… Itna samajh Kaash humare paas bhi hoti. https://t.co/QI6w8ZjUSJ — BISWA🙊🙈🙉ମୁଁ ଭି ଗାନ୍ଧୀ (@BISWAABGLOBAL) November 27, 2020

This is really heartwarming. https://t.co/7WUWhdXkV4 — gurpreet singh (@gurpreetonair) November 27, 2020

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will go to Delhi through several routes and will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital. The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support price.