New Delhi: Former WWE Heavyweight Champion 'The Great Khali' joined the farmer's protest over agriculture reforms at the Tikri border on Tuesday. Standing in solidarity with farmers, Khali who hails from Punjab, urged the people of India to support their farmers in the agitation.

The Great Khali whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, took to Instagram to share a couple of videos of himself participating in the protest. In one of the videos, the former WWE star explained the alleged losses that the farmers and common man will face due to the Farm Laws and appealed to the government to roll back the legislation.

Saying that the Government has messed with the wrong people, he noted that the farmers won’t go back unless their demands are met as they have come up with enough ration to last for six months.

A professional wrestler since 2000, Khali is the first Indian to win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE history.

Many other popular Punjabi actors, players, wrestlers and singers have also supported the farmers’ protests. Notably, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday protesting against the new farm laws. Many faced lathi charge, water cannons and teargas when they were heading towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the contentious laws.

On Tuesday, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected. The fourth round of talks will be held today.