New Delhi: Not just the men, many women protesters have also joined the ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi against the 3 contentious farm laws. However, the agitation which might run into days and weeks can cause various menstrual hygiene issues for women as the sanitation facilities at the borders are not satisfactory enough. Also Read - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': The Great Khali Joins Farmers' Protest at Tikri Border, Says 'Govt Has Messed With Wrong People' | Watch

Coming to their rescue is Khalsa Aid India, a humanitarian organization’, which is helping female protestors by providing them sanitary pads for free. Not only that, the organization has also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various locations.

In a video uploaded by the social media handle of Khalsa Aid, few women can be seen talking about the same. In a tweet, the organisation shared the video and wrote, ”A message from the women farmers protesting at Delhi borders. Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site. Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need.”

Watch it here:

A message from the women farmers protesting at Delhi borders. Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site. Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need pic.twitter.com/4J4zfEdZxk — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 2, 2020

Always ready to help people in need, the international organisation had earlier also set up make-shift kitchens to provide food to the protesting farmers.

Notably, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday protesting against the new farm laws. Many faced lathi charge, water cannons and teargas when they were heading towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the contentious laws.

On Tuesday, the Union government held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting farmers and offered to set up a committee to look into their demands, which they rejected. The fourth round of talks will be held today.