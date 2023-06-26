Home

Viral Video: Father’s Surprise Visit to Daughter in Canada Melts Internet

The video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 198.000 likes. | Photo: Instagram @ shrutva_desai

Fathers’ love for their daughters is unconditional, and they are willing to go to great lengths to bring a smile to their little princesses’ faces. Daughters often share a closer bond with their fathers than sons, and dads spare no effort in pampering their little dolls.

A heartwarming video has recently gone viral on the internet, showcasing a father’s extraordinary efforts to bring a smile to his daughter’s face. Instagram user Shrutva Desai shared the touching video, revealing her father’s incredible surprise before her graduation. Shrutva, who is studying in Canada, disclosed that her dad traveled all the way from India to Canada just to be by her side, despite the distance.

“My heart skipped a beat when my papa surprised me with a visit all the way from India to Canada! It was the most incredible moment that I’ll always cherish. I was completely shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when my papa walked through the door. I couldn’t believe he had traveled all that way just to see me! I feel so lucky to have such an incredible dad. I love you so much papa,” Shrutva wrote in the caption.

The touching video showcases the father silently entering the store where his daughter works. When Shrutva sees her father opening the door and stepping inside, she bursts into tears and hides her face. They both embrace each other, and the emotions speak volumes.

Watch How Father Surprised Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrutva🤍 (@shrutva_desai)

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.6 million views and received more than 198.000 likes. The heartwarming video has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users praises the dad for giving an unforgettable memory to his daughter, while other just prayed for their wellbeing.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“God bless ! After so many years and so many stories about this song . Still makes eyes moist . Wish no father has to ever part from his daughter,” wrote one user.

“This is the most beautiful thing I came across internet today,” said another user.

“What an incredibly amazing video. I started crying; couldn’t control my tears. Felt as if I am the Papa here & as if she is my daughter. Almighty keep the 2 of YOU TOGETHER, HEALTHY AND HAPPY FOREVER,” a third user commented.

“The sigh of relief you get when you see your parents after being alone, struggling in a different country, managing your own shit without much support, making mistakes, and achieving your goals. Nothing is more peaceful than their comforting hugs and kisses,” another use commented.

