Coloured paper, scissors and other craft supplements are going to greet users on the homepage of Google as the search engine offers users to make a card virtually while sitting at home under COVID-19 lockdown on Father's Day 2020. Going old school, the interactive doodle is Google's creative way to wish our big and strong man a Happy Father's Day.

Speaking about the interative doodle, Google Doodle said, "Whether they're near or far, make dad a little piece of art from your heart in today's interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father's Day." Transporting us to a time when making handmade cards were a regular, the Google doodle on Father's Day 2020 rides high on nostalgia.

Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: 'Yoga Helps Boosting The Confidence to Deal With Adverse Situations', Says PM Modi

With ample amount of time in hand courtesy the quarantine and given it’s Sunday with no option of running out to fetch a readymade card, an illustration of buttons, strings, flowers, colour pencils and paper cutouts form the word ‘Google’. The page redirects users to the message, “Happy Father’s Day. Let’s get crafting.”

It then opens to a blank page with purple, yellow and olive green chart papers on one corner, an eraser on the other and craft supplements including cutouts of red heart, buttons, macroni, shells and stars. Letting users create completely custom cards using digital elements based on real-life crafts, Google employees actually created father sea horse and baby sea horse, father bee and baby bee, father penguin and baby penguin and even leaves made from construction paper.

The ‘send’ option on right hand corner allows you to mail, tweet or share your customised card on Facebook, inside a mustard coloured postal envelope. The day is marked to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds, and to also highlight the influence that fathers have in a society.

On this day, families celebrate together by doing things for the father like giving him gifts and making his favourite food. Along with Father’s Day, a week before the third Sunday in June, International Men’s Health Week is also observed to educate the public about the importance of health for men and boys.