Google doodle today: It's Father's Day today and Google has decided to celebrate and honor this special day with a very adorable pop-up card and animated doodle for all the dad's across the globe. Father's Day is commemorated in most parts of the world on the third Sunday of June and this year it is being observed on June 20. On this day, one can see social media being flooded with people posting pictures with their fathers and sweet messages for them, and Google didn't leave this opportunity as well and made an animated doodle with lovely pop-up cards for the fathers. Father's Day is a holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

The colourful Google Doodle can be seen popping up every time you open a Google browser or a new tab on your device. In the doodle, we can see– two G's, one capital and one small written in the form of a card. While the former is shown as the father, the little 'g' is the child. The small 'g' sends love and hearts to its dad and the father reciprocates it through the animated doodle. A simple one but yet so cute.

As you click on the doodle, it will take you to the page that talks about the significance of the day and related articles written on this special occasion. People can also find special wishes, quotes and gift ideas for your father to celebrate the day.

Father’s Day was celebrated first in the United States of America, however, it has gained a lot of prominence in India and other countries as well during the past several years. The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. Later, on May 1, 1972, the then-President of the US Richard Nixon declared Father’s Day as a national holiday. Therefore, the first official Father’s Day celebration in the US was on June 18, 1972.