Dakshina Kannada: A picture of a girl attending her online class amid heavy rains while her father held an umbrella over her head has gone viral on social media, with many saying that it encapsulates the essence of Father’s Day. Shot in Ballaka, a remote village in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, the photo shows Narayana holding an umbrella over his daughter, a class 10 student as she attends her online classes for the state board (Secondary School Leaving Certificate). Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Google Celebrates Father's Day with Cute Pop-up Doodled Cards

Notably, this picture was clicked on June 15, but it went viral on the occasion of Father’s Day. Social media users cannot stop gushing over the man’s love for his daughter.

Mahesh Puchchappady, a journalist and All India Areca Growers Association’s General Secretary, clicked the picture and shared on Twitter. In his pinned tweet on June 15, he said that the girl comes to the same place around 4 p.m. every day, adding that in rural areas, students are attending online classes like this, because of mobile network issue and “heavy rain also”.

Users also pointed that the viral photograph highlights multiple issues, including the various hardships that students, especially from rural areas, undergo to attend online classes.

Puchchappady said that this is a common sight in Mangaluru-Sullia-Guthigar-Kamila where one can find students sitting outside their homes to attend classes, as cell phone connectivity has always been an issue in hilly regions – especially those villages situated on either side of Western Ghats.

The network issues were also highlighted in a recent Unicef India report, titled ‘Rapid assessment of learning during school closures in the context of Covid-19: Findings from a rapid assessment covering nearly 6,000 parents, adolescents and teachers across six states in India’, which highly recommended that governments to refocus on creating content for children.

“Wherever internet is an issue, the governments must focus on developing light Apps that can easily operate on 2G network also which will ensure that students who are deprived of online classes, can pick up from these light learning Apps,” the report, released in May, stated.

(With IANS inputs)