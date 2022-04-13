New Delhi: Who says that birthdays are enjoyed only by humans? Well, this privilege is for everyone, like Fatou, who is considered the oldest female gorilla in captivity and at present is a resident of the Berlin Zoo since 1959.Also Read - Egg-Cellent! Man Sets Guinness World Record by Balancing a Whopping 735 Eggs On His Hat | Watch

Fatou celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, 13 April, and was given a sumptuous treat by the zoo staff who specially arranged for her birthday cake made of rice, cottage cheese, vegetables, and fruit.

Fatou, a resident of the Berlin Zoo since 1959, is considered the oldest female gorilla in captivity. She celebrated her 65th birthday by eating a cake made of rice, cottage cheese, vegetables and fruit pic.twitter.com/Nh19Gb1J95 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 13, 2022



And boy, she did enjoy munching that special meal on her special day.

According to sources, Fatou is estimated to have been born in 1957 in the wild and was brought from West Africa to France by a sailor in 1959, and then acquired by the Berlin Zoo.

In 1974 she gave birth to Dufte, the first gorilla to be raised in Berlin, her only offspring. Fatou has had the honour of being a grandmother of two, great-grandmother of 13, and great-great-grandmother of 16, according to the last recorded statistics.

Whoever doubts that these gentle, teddy beasts don’t have feelings, this video is bound to make them change their opinion.