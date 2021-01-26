India’s most awaited mobile action FAU-G was launched on Tuesday to mark the country’s 72nd Republic Day. The game has been developed by nCore Games and is said to be India’s alternative for the popular PUBG Mobile. Also Read - FAUG, PUBG Rival Launch Date 26 January: 4 Million Pre-Registration, Trailer, and Updates

Notably, Fearless And United Guards (FAU-G) is an online multiplayer game that portrays the life of Indian soldiers serving at the borders. The first episode is based on the Galwan Valley face-off, which is considered the deadliest clash between China and India in the past four decades. The game recently crossed 5 million registrations on the Google Play Store, with one million people registering in just the past week.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the launch of the game and wrote, “Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.”

Soon after the launch, social media was brimming with jokes and memes. Some welcomed the new game, while others compared it with PUBG. Take a look:

20 per cent of the game’s revenue will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer foundation.

“We are donating 20 percent of the game’s revenue to the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ foundation, which will also allow Indians to also contribute positively to the army,” Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder, told indianexpress.com.

FAU-G was first announced after PUBG was banned in India in September 2020.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” Akshay Kumar had said before the launch.