Bhopal: In yet another bizarre incident, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal who was down with fever for few days allegedly died after he drinking kerosene to get rid of the illness. The 30-year-old man feared that he was infected with COVID, and taking a friend’s advice he drank kerosene believing that it cures the disease. However, his condition worsened later, and when he was shifted to a hospital, he was declared dead. Also Read - BREAKING: Covaxin Approved For Ph II-III Trials In 2-18 Years Age Group

The deceased man has been identified as Mahendra, who worked as a tailor in Bhopal and lived with his family in Shiv Nagar Hinotia locality. He had a fever for nearly five to six days, and despite taking medicines, his body temperature didn’t come down, following which he suspected that he might have contracted COVID-19. Amid the rising tension about his ill-health, a friend of his told him that kerosene kills coronavirus. Mahendra believed him and drank kerosene. And, as his condition worsened, his family took him to a nearby hospital. The hospital authorities refused to admit him, citing non-availability of bed, and referred his family to admit him at Hamidia hospital. Also Read - COVID Affected 1.8 Per Cent of Total Population, 199 Districts Showing Continued Decline in Cases: Govt

A report by TOI stated, “Around two days ago when his family members were informed that a bed was available at a private hospital in Ahsoka Garden, they shifted him there. Doctors declared him dead on Saturday.” And, as per police officials, after the hospital authorities took his samples for the COVID-19 test, the test report came in negative. Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal