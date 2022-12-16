Fed Up With Society’s Pressure, Rajasthan Woman Marries Lord Vishnu; Pics, Video Go Viral

The event witnessed all the usual rituals like Ganesh Puja to pheras but there was no dulha.

Rajasthan Woman marries Lord Vishnu

Jaipur: A marriage in Rajasthan has become the talk of the town for bizarre reasons. A 30-year-old woman named Pooja Singh had a very unusual marriage ceremony as there was no groom at the wedding. The event witnessed all the usual rituals like Ganesh Puja to pheras but there was no dulha. This unique marriage took place in a village near Govindgarh in Jaipur on December 8. The pictures from the marriage have gone viral on social media.

Watch: Rajasthan’s Unique Wedding — Woman Marries Lord Vishnu

When asked about the reason for this marriage, Pooja said, she had thought that she would not marry, but she was fed up with listening to people’s taunts, so she got married to Thakurji sitting in the temple to make people stop talking about her marriage. Pooja decided not to get married as she saw her parents fight constantly in their marriage.

Pooja is a devotee of lord Vishnu and has accepted him as her husband. She does not bother about society’s taunts anymore. Many people in society have even supported and joined Pooja in her happiness.