Home

Viral

Feeding pigeons in Singapore costs Indian woman Rs 2.5 lakh

Feeding pigeons in Singapore costs Indian woman Rs 2.5 lakh

Although the law allows for a fine of up to S$10,000 for each such offense, the court showed leniency and imposed a fine of S$3,200.

Shamala fed pigeons nine times over a period of about six months, despite having been warned and previously penalized for the same offense.

New Delhi: Feeding pigeons in Singapore has resulted in a hefty penalty for a 71-year-old woman. Indian national Shanmuganathan Shamala was fined S$3,200 (approximately Rs 2.5 lakh) by the court. This action was taken under Singapore’s strict Singapore Wildlife Act.

Incident occurred in Toa Payoh area

The incident occurred in the Toa Payoh area of ​​Singapore. According to the court, Shamala fed pigeons nine times over a period of about six months, despite having been warned and previously penalized for the same offense. She repeated the offense even after receiving a warning.

According to the court, Shamla had been feeding pigeons around her Toa Payoh housing block over a period of six months. This was not her first offence. In May 2025, she had already been fined S$1,200 for feeding wild birds near her home and for interfering with a National Parks Board pigeon-trapping operation.

Was fined earlier for same offence

Earlier, in May 2025, she was fined S$1,200 for feeding pigeons. At that time, she assured the court that she would not repeat the offense. However, between July 2025 and January 2026, she again fed the pigeons multiple times.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Despite that conviction, officers continued to spot her scattering grain and bread between July 2025 and January 2026. According to charge sheets, the incidents took place at Block 62B Lorong 4, Toa Payoh, sometimes late at night, attracting large flocks of pigeons that gathered around her.

‘Obstructed the National Parks Board’

Furthermore, she obstructed the National Parks Board (NParks) in its efforts to control the pigeon population in the area. The prosecution stated that the woman knew her actions were wrong, yet she repeatedly broke the law.

Shamala, who appeared in court without a lawyer, stated that she is unemployed and that paying the full fine would be extremely difficult for her. She appealed for a reduction in the fine, but the court rejected her plea.

The court clearly stated that it is necessary to impose a penalty for repeated violations of the rules. Although the law allows for a fine of up to S$10,000 for each such offense, the court showed leniency and imposed a fine of S$3,200. So, don’t forget, even minor rule violations in Singapore can be very costly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.