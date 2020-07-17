It is 2020 yet the debate on “what liberates a woman” has no definite answer and rightly so because no two ladies can feel empowered over the same thing. If one has conquered the society’s body-shamming, the other has mastered the culinary skills none of which are any more gender specific. Also Read - Scotch-Brite Called Out For Sexist Logo Featuring Woman With Bindi, Company Promises to Move on From 'Regressive Beliefs'
Yet, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar’s latest tweet flaunting kitchen skills as a ‘liberated woman’ triggered another war of words against the age old debate on gender roles and stereotypes on Twitter. Sharing a picture of crushing chutney finely, Rujuta wrote, “When you grow up around women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed and not how tiny they can get to squeeze into a dress, you grow up to be a liberated woman (sic)”
While it was impressive to see the girl give a toss to society’s idea of a perfect body, the looking down on women who chase the idea as perhaps their idea of liberation from a world that dictates them what to wear was glaring in her tweet. Soon enough, the post went viral with several Twitterati schooling her on the micro-blogging site.
While one lashed, “What has women’s liberation got to do with this chutney making business? I never ever made a chutney like this, or even tried to. Is it time for me to reassess my liberation now? This post does nothing but reenforce some dumb stereotypes that should be long left behind (sic)”, another supported the post by commenting, “Miss the stone my nani used to make chutney. Nothing … no grinder can work the magic of the stone paata (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s divided reaction on the controversial tweet here:
