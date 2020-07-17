It is 2020 yet the debate on “what liberates a woman” has no definite answer and rightly so because no two ladies can feel empowered over the same thing. If one has conquered the society’s body-shamming, the other has mastered the culinary skills none of which are any more gender specific. Also Read - Scotch-Brite Called Out For Sexist Logo Featuring Woman With Bindi, Company Promises to Move on From 'Regressive Beliefs'

Yet, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar’s latest tweet flaunting kitchen skills as a ‘liberated woman’ triggered another war of words against the age old debate on gender roles and stereotypes on Twitter. Sharing a picture of crushing chutney finely, Rujuta wrote, “When you grow up around women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed and not how tiny they can get to squeeze into a dress, you grow up to be a liberated woman (sic)”

While it was impressive to see the girl give a toss to society’s idea of a perfect body, the looking down on women who chase the idea as perhaps their idea of liberation from a world that dictates them what to wear was glaring in her tweet. Soon enough, the post went viral with several Twitterati schooling her on the micro-blogging site.

While one lashed, “What has women’s liberation got to do with this chutney making business? I never ever made a chutney like this, or even tried to. Is it time for me to reassess my liberation now? This post does nothing but reenforce some dumb stereotypes that should be long left behind (sic)”, another supported the post by commenting, “Miss the stone my nani used to make chutney. Nothing … no grinder can work the magic of the stone paata (sic)”

What has women’s liberation got to do with this chutney making business? I never ever made a chutney like this, or even tried to.

Is it time for me to reassess my liberation now? This post does nothing but reenforce some dumb stereotypes that should be long left behind. — 🌈 شہناز سید (@hopelesschirp) July 16, 2020

Miss the stone my nani used to make chutney. Nothing … no grinder can work the magic of the stone paata — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) July 16, 2020

It is such a loss for spoilt-with-such-authentic-food souls like us. Not just chutney, all kinds of grinding used to happen on silbattas. The taste of Dahi Bade made by grinding Urad Daal on Silbatta is never replicated from a mixer-grinder! — Shubhrastha (@Shubhrastha) July 17, 2020

Neither a chutney crushing nor a 0 size dressing can make u liberated. It’s the freedom from stereotypes such as mentioned by you, liberates you ! You clearly need a lesson or 2. — Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) July 16, 2020

I love the way you influence people to go back the old means of preparing food. I believe it’s best to keep somethings old- fashioned — Pooja Yadav (@ImPooh7) July 16, 2020

No correlation between the two. Why do the hard work when machines make your job easier? Anyone who’s used the grinder will tell you, it’s tough. Spending all the day in the kitchen is not my idea of being liberated! — Preeti Shetty (@PreetiDKU299) July 16, 2020

pehla line mein hi itna sexism why should only women who worry about how finely the chutney is crushed? don’t men take pride in their kitchen skills? . Only when you can consider both men & women doing domestic chores and cooking food, can you talk of liberated women & men. pic.twitter.com/OTpPw0QOfA — oru_kattan (@KattanOru) July 17, 2020

Just because I like you, doesn’t mean I agree with all you say.This is such a ridiculous statement, taking it a bit too far.I am home proud but would never tell a woman you are not liberated or I am one, just because my mom made #FineChutney… — Romi Puri (@romipuri2706) July 16, 2020

Making a chutney makes you liberated and women with a dream of fitting into some size makes her not… Isn’t the stereotypes you want to fight, moulded you into one? — Masala Chai (@masala_chaii) July 16, 2020

Strange. My mum calls it slavery. — Ana (@tweetsofamuggle) July 16, 2020

Well, irrespective of the gender, let us know what makes you feel liberated in the comments below.