New Delhi: Braving the chilly winds and cold weather, thousands of farmers have stayed put at Delhi’s Singhu Border to protest against the farm laws passed by the central government. Being away from home for over a month, many farmers are now getting homesick and that’s why a Jalandhar-based farmer decided to do something creative! Also Read - Farmers Brave Biting Cold Weather in Delhi, Take Off Shirts as Symbol of Resistance

Notably, Harpreet Singh Mattu has turned a container truck into a fully equipped temporary home which has all basic amenities like a sofa, bed, TV and even a functional toilet along with mobile charging points.

“I came here on December 2 at the behest of my elder brother who based in the US. He asked me to serve the farmers. I left all my work and served for seven days at the Singhu border. Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my a hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment,” Mattu told ANI.

Here are pictures of the same:

Delhi: Jalandhar based farmer protesting at Sighu border turns a truck container into a residence "I came here on Dec 2 to do langar sewa. I left all my work & served for 7 days at Singhu border. I felt homesick & then decided to turn a truck into a makeshift apartment," he says pic.twitter.com/FIsmkzeJS7 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

He said his friends helped him in making his makeshift home, which took one and half days to complete. Mattu has also opened Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa at Singhu border protest site which serves tea, snacks and food for the passer-by and farmers.

“In my Langar tea is served round the clock, from morning till evening. Pinni, pakodas, almond langar is also served there,” he said.

Mattu claims that his Lanhar Seva witnesses a footfall of more than 10,000 people each day. The Jalandhar-based farmer is accompanied by his wife, son, nephew, and team of around 80-90 helpers at the site.