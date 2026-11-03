‘Feels like plane’: Viral video shows content creator exploring Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train

Travel creator Akshay Malhotra reviews the futuristic First AC compartment of the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, highlighting smart glass privacy features and hotel-like luxury.

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Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train- Viral video screengrab (Insta- @journeyswithak)

A video showcasing the luxurious interior of the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train has gone viral on social media, leaving internet users mesmerized. Shared by travel creator Akshay Malhotra (@journeyswithak), the clip offers an exclusive look inside the First AC compartment. Exclaiming “What a design!” in awe, Malhotra highlights the train’s hotel-like premium aesthetics, ergonomic seating, and modern amenities, sparking massive excitement online about the future of luxury rail travel in India.

Viral video highlights high-end features in Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat sleeper train

The video highlights high-end features designed for ultimate passenger comfort, including plush cushioning, dedicated reading lights, fast-charging points, and smart storage. However, the standout feature capturing the internet’s attention is the electrochromic smart glass on the coupe door. With just the touch of a button, the glass turns opaque for complete privacy or transparent for an open view—a futuristic upgrade that has left rail enthusiasts and travelers thrilled.

Watch viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Malhotra (@journeyswithak)

UP’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and Delhi flagged off

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday flagged off the state’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train between Varanasi and New Delhi, marking a major boost in transportation facilities.

While connecting Varanasi with the national capital, the train will halt at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, connecting several important urban centres and surrounding districts.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch of the new rail service as a historic day for those travelling by rail between Delhi and Kashi, saying the new service would not only save time but also improve the overall travel experience.

Addressing a gathering during the ceremony, CM Adityanath thanked PM Modi for the “gift” of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

The service will depart Varanasi at 8.50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6.10 am the following morning. In the return direction, it will leave New Delhi at 9.40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7.10 am the next day.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express route details

Compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will reduce journey time from Varanasi to New Delhi by 55 minutes and from New Delhi to Varanasi by 35 minutes, offering passengers a faster overnight travel option in both directions, the ministry had said.

The service will operate six days a week, except Fridays for the Varanasi-originating train and Saturdays for the New Delhi-originating service.